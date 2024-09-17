GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP terms Cabinet meet in Kalaburagi a ‘publicity stunt’

Published - September 17, 2024 09:22 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition BJP has termed the holding of the Cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi by the Congress government as a publicity stunt and wondered if that would help the development of the backward Kalyana Karnataka region if the government does not show commitment towards implementing its promises made for this region.

Taking to social media, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok posed a series of questions to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the poll promises made by the Congress that he alleged had not been implemented adequately.

Among other things, he asked why the promise of setting up an apparel factory at a cost of ₹5,000 crore in Ballari is yet to materialise and why not even a single college has been set up though the government had made a promise of setting up 100 PUC colleges in the region.

Referring to the promise of setting up Babasaheb Ambedkar English-medium schools in every hobli in the region, he wanted to know if at least one such school has been set up and whether the promise of providing a grant of ₹1 crore to every village panchayat has been implemented.

September 17, 2024

