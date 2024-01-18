BJP terms Cabinet decision to put the ball in Centre’s court as ‘hoodwinking’ oppressed communities

January 18, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Opposition BJP has termed the State Cabinet’s decision to put the ball of internal reservation in the court of the Union government as attempt to “hoodwink the oppressed communities.”

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Thursday, former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP’s Dalit face Govind Karjol remarked that the Congress government should immediately issue a notification on introducing internal reservation if it had political will instead of escaping from the responsibility in the guise of forwarding a recommendation in this regard to the Centre.

Alleging that injustice has been meted out to SC Left (Madiga) by the stance of the Congress government, Mr. Karjol said the Congress government had made a pre-poll promise of introducing internal reservation.

He claimed that there was no need to amend Article 341 as Justice Arunkumar Mishra had already ruled that the State government had power to provide internal reservation. “Justice Mishra had said the State does not have power to either include new castes or remove the already existing castes from the list of SC/ST communities. However, he had also said that the issue should be referred to the larger bench of the Supreme Court. The Centre has already placed the issue before the larger bench of the Apex Court,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and empowerment A. Narayanaswamy accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of trying to mislead people of the State through his stand on internal reservation.