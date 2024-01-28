BJP team visits Shabari Kolla in Belagavi district as part of Ramotsav Yatra

January 28, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Belagavi

A team of BJP members from various States visited Shabari Kolla on Sunday, a village near Ramdurg in Belagvi district, which is believed to be the place where Lord Rama met Shabari.

The visit was part of Ramotsav Yatra being taken out in various States.

Legend has it that Shabari shared Bari fruits (water apples) with the Lord during his search for Sita.

The village has a valley that is named after Shabari. There is a temple dedicated to Lord Rama and a water body. The Shabari Mata Temple is in near Ramdurg.

Sapna Singh, team leader, said that the Ramotsav Yatra that started on January 14 will end in Ayodhya on February 14.

“Members of various teams have visited around 250 villages and towns that are mentioned in the Ramayana or have been associated with Lord Rama across States. We request the Union government to develop these centres as tourist places of international importance,” she said.

BJP leaders Subhas Patil, K.V. Patil, P.F. Patil, Vijay Gudadare, Basavaraj Somagonda, Ravi Surya, Rekha Chinnakatti and others were present.

