BJP taunts Congress over its ‘discomfiture’

The BJP on Wednesday taunted the Congress over its “discomfiture” over former President the late Pranab Mukherjee’s participation in an RSS event.

“The BJP is amused by the Congress’ discomfiture over Late Pranab Mukherjee’s decision to participate in the RSS event some time ago,” said BJP spokesperson Ganesh Karnik in a release. In the condolence meeting held on Tuesday, Congress leaders Mallikarjuna Kharge and Siddaramaiah could not conceal their dismay over Mukherjee’s address at the Third Year Officers Training Camp at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, he said.

“A true nationalist and patriot, Mukherjee realised that the ideology and methodology of the RSS were the right means to ensure national renaissance,” Mr. Karnik claimed.

He said the BJP hopes that the present-day Congress leaders also realise the importance of the RSS in national life and shed their antipathy and hatred towards a genuine nationalist organisation.

He said the BJP was of the view that former President of India conveyed two different messages, one each to the RSS and to the Congress, by his decision to take part in the Sangh Shiksha Varga.

“To the Congress, Mukherjee meant to tell that he is sick and fed up of the politics of minority appeasement, practising pseudo-secularism, running down the cultural heritage of the country in the name of secularism and absence of national character in the country’s oldest political party.

To the RSS, Mukherjee meant to tell categorically that he agreed with the RSS ideology of nationalism; inculcating national character in each and every individual and train the people to undertake service activities at times of national disaster selflessly,” he claimed.