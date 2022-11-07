BJP targeting strong opposition leaders, says D.K. Shivakumar

ADVERTISEMENT

“BJP targets dynamic Congress leaders as it is afraid of them,’‘ said KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar in Belagavi on Monday.

He was reacting to BJP’s allegations that the Congress was celebrating the birthday of Vinay Kulkarni, former MLA, who is accused of murder of a former zilla panchayat member. He defended his participation in the birthday celebrations. BJP can create criminals out of anyone. There is no need for valid reasons for that, Mr. Shivakumar said.

“BJP has created false images and depicted some of our senior leaders like Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as criminals. They have also painted me in the same light. They try to portray me as a criminal. That is because they are afraid of us. They do not want to fight us from the front. That is why the BJP leaders resort to such dirty tricks. BJP also harasses strong leaders from opposition parties by lodging false cases against and tries to insult them in public,’‘ he said. However, people of the country know the truth,’‘ he said.

“Mr. Kulkarni has been a MLA for three terms. Considering his organisational skills, we have made him the KPCC vice president and made him in-charge of Belagavi district. He has a large number of followers and they want to celebrate his birthday and they want to celebrate his birthday. Fair enough,’‘ he added.

“There are several styles of celebrating birthdays. While I went to Kedarnath temple along with my family to celebrate my birthday, Siddharamaiah’s followers organised a huge rally in Davangere. Similarly, Vinay Kulkarni’s followers are organising his birthday in Kittur in a grand manner. I do not think any thing is wrong with that,’‘ he said.

Later, Mr. Shivakumar spoke at the birthday celebrations of Vinay Kulkarni, former MLA in Kittur. Siddharmaiah, M.B. Patil and other Congress leaders, some Panchamasali community leaders and seers like Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjay Swami, and others were present.