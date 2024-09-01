BJP targeting CM is unfair, says Minister

BJP is targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as he is from the backward classes and has become the Chief Minister for a second time. It is unfair, Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan said in Hubballi on Sunday.

He told reporters that the BJP is upset that Mr. Siddaramaiah has become the Chief Minister the second time. He is the first Other Backward Classes leader in the State to do so, he claimed and added that the BJP is raising unfounded and meaningless allegations against him.

“It proves our allegation that the BJP is an anti-OBC party,” he claimed.

Mr. Khan said that Mr. Siddaramaiah is a true mass leader and that he will not be intimidated by such propaganda as he has the support of the masses.

Earlier, at a public rally, he appealed to the Muslim community to work towards protecting Waqf property from encroachments and mismanagement. “If we protect and properly administer our property, we do not need to depend on the government for assistance,” he said.

He said that over 23,000 of the 47,000 Waqf property in the State are facing litigation in various courts. “We need to fight for these in the appropriate legal fora,” he said.

He announced that the State Waqf Board will build a hospital in every taluk and a women’s college in every district.

“We are already taking up several pro-community works like distributing ambulances and cold storages for medicine. A special scheme for the development of dargahs at a cost of ₹25 crore is being prepared,” he said.

He inspected construction work for 1,300 houses taken up by the State Slum Development Board on Mantur Road near Hubballi.

He said that a Bengaluru-based agency is building the houses at an estimated cost of ₹5.5 lakh. “Over 520 houses have been built already. The rest will be completed by December,” he said. He directed officials not to compromise on quality.

Chairman of Slum Development Board and MLA Prasada Abbayya, officials of Slum Development Board and others were present.

