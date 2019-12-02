BJP takes up caste mobilisation drive

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which has not registered any victory in the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Mandya district so far, has launched a caste mobilisation drive to gain political ground in this constituency in the run-up to the December 5 bypolls.

The party has fielded K.C. Narayana Gowda, disqualified MLA and who recently migrated from the JD(S), from K.R. Pet Assembly constituency.

However, the party is yet to build its own voters’ base in this constituency which has pockets considered as strong bastions of the JD(S) and the Congress.

Although Mandya district is considered as the heartland of the Vokkaliga community, the backward classes and other communities play a major role in the elections with a cumulative share of about 65% of the total population. Of the total voters of around 2.08 lakh, at least 1.35 lakh are from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and the minority communities.

Realising the importance of support from all communities, the party has launched a drive recently to reach out to them.

On Sunday, a convention of Naik community was organised at K.R. Pet where community leader and Minister B. Sriramulu and other community leaders sought votes for Mr. Gowda.

A convention of Vokkaliga workers has been organised on Monday, in which former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna and other Vokkaliga leaders are expected to attend.

“We have already organised conventions of the Vishwakarma, the Idiga, the Brahmin, the Madiwala, and other communities,” said M.B. Naganna Gowda, president of the BJP district unit.

More meetings

On the same lines, the party has planned to convene meetings of the Uppara, the Kuruhina Shetty, the Banajiga, the Ganiga, and other communities to seek electoral support, said the BJP leader.

The party has already conducted many indoor meetings of leaders of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes besides many OBC communities, he said, and added: “They were all indoor meetings and hence the media was not informed about them”.

Another senior leader said that the indoor/telephonic meetings of minority communities and a series of other castes had also been held in connection with the run up to bypolls.