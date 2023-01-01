BJP takes out victory rally over clearance for Kalasa Banduri

January 01, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HUBBALLI

In the wake of the Central Water Commission (CWC) giving clearance to the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of Kalasa and Banduri schemes of the Kalasa Banduri Nala Project, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party along with members of the Raitha Morcha of the party took out a victory rally in Hubballi on Sunday.

The victory procession, which began from Nehru Stadium in Hubballi, covered B.R. Ambedkar Circle, Lamington Road, Siddappa Kambali Road and Sangolli Rayanna Circle (Vrindavan Circle) before concluding at Kittur Chennamma Circle.

Troupes of folk artistes were also part of the victory procession, which was led by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi.

Mr. Joshi was accompanied by Members of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad and C.M. Nimbannavar and other party functionaries and municipal council members.

The participants displayed portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar and Mr. Pralhad Joshi.

During the procession, Mr. Joshi and others came in an open jeep and throughout the march slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the air.

Addressing the participants, Mr. Joshi thanked the Prime Minister and others for getting the clearance for DPRs of the Kalasa Banduri Project. He also mocked the Congress leaders for finding fault with the office memorandum and said that they did nothing to get the project going during their tenure.