BJP takes out massive poll rally in Sandur before Hanumantha files papers afresh

State president of BJP Scheduled Tribes Morcha and party candidate Bangaru Hanumantha filed his nomination papers on Friday in Sandur Assembly Constituency for the November 13 byelections.

Though Mr. Hanumantha submitted his nomination papers on Wednesday itself, he chose to file a second set of nomination papers on Friday, after a massive show of strength.

BJP leaders, including party State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra, the former Minister B. Sriramulu, mining baron and Gangavati MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy, met at Hotel Shivaleela Palace in the town and discussed for a few minutes before leaving for the APMC Yard for the public procession.

Mr. Hanumantha, along with his party leaders, travelled in an open vehicle in a procession of thousands of party workers to reach the Tahsildar’s office where he submitted the second set of nomination papers to the Returning Officer Rajesh H.D. by 2.45 p.m.

Mr. Sriramulu, a prominent Valmiki (Beda) community leader who maintained distance from the party in the run-up to the byelections, and disgruntled leader K.S. Diwakar, who was given a key post after being denied party ticket to contest the byelections, participated in the rally to show unity in the party.

However, BJP’s other prominent leader in Sandur Karthik Ghorpade did not participate in the rally to express his discontentment over candidate selection.

Janata Dal (Secular), which is in alliance with the BJP, showed its solidarity with its partner by sending its leader Anil Lad for the rally, though the party has little presence in the constituency.

After filing a fresh set of nomination papers, Mr. Hanumantha said that there is no discontent or revolt in the party as far as Sandur byelections are concerned.

“There is no difference of opinion in the party as far as Sandur byelections are concerned. All party leaders are united and working hard to ensure my victory. I am sure that we will win the byelections,” Mr. Hanumantha said.

Mr. Vijayendra, meanwhile, exuded the confidence in the party winning all the three Assembly constituencies in the byelections in view of the “prevailing anti-incumbency wave”.

“There is an anti-incumbency wave in the State. People are fed up with the misrule and corruption of the Congress government. While the ruling party has resorted to guarantee schemes to win the byelections, we are exposing the corruption of the ruling government. The results of the byelections to the three Assembly segments will reorient the State polity. The BJP-JD(S) alliance will win all the three Assembly segments, Sandur, Shiggaon and Channapatna,” Mr. Vijayendra said.

To a question, he clarified that Mr. Sriramulu did not have any issues with the selection of candidate in Sandur segment.

The former Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba, legislators Naveen and Sunil Kumar, the former MLA Suresh Babu and other party leaders were present.

