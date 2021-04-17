BJP suspends Khuba from primary membership

BJP leader and former MLA Mallikarjun Khuba, who contested the Basavakalyan byelection as an Independent candidate after he was denied the party’s ticket, was suspended from the party’s primary membership for six years on Saturday, the day Basavakalyan went for the poll.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Khuba, Lingaraj Patil, president of disciplinary committee of the party’s State unit, told Mr. Khuba that he had violated the party’s discipline by contesting in the election against the party’s official candidate Mr. Sharanu Salagar. He also pointed out that Mr. Khuba did not step back from the contest despite all efforts by the party leaders to convince him.

Mr. Khuba had represented the constituency twice after winning the 2004 and 2013 Assembly elections from Janata Dal (Secular). He joined the BJP and unsuccessfully contested the 2018 elections when B. Narayana Rao of Congress won. He was one of the frontrunners among the 16 local aspirants for the party ticket for Basavakalyan byelections. Enraged by the party’s decision to field Mr. Sharanu Salagar, a Lingayat leader from Kalaburagi, Mr. Khuba raised the banner of revolt and his supporters held a series of protests against the decision to filed Mr. Salagar, whom they termed “an outsider”.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Housing Minister V. Somanna and other BJP leaders who had camped in Basavakalyan for the byelection campaign made serious efforts till the last minute to convince Mr. Khuba, but in vain.