BJP suspends Chikkamagaluru CMC president

October 20, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has suspended Chikkamagaluru City Municipal Council (CMC) president Varasiddi Venugopal from the party. This decision was taken after Venugopal withdrew the resignation he had tendered as president of CMC.

H.C. Kalmarudappa, district BJP president, informed the media that Venugopal had ignored the party’s directions repeatedly. He had been engaged in anti-party activities, he said.

As per the internal understanding within the party, Venugopal was asked to resign to give another member a chance to be the president. Twice, he submitted his resignation but withdrew it later. He had not bothered to listen to party leaders, it is said.

Meanwhile, ruling party members of the CMC have submitted a plea seeking an opportunity to move a no-confidence motion against Venugopal.

