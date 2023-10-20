HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP suspends Chikkamagaluru CMC president

October 20, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Chikkamagaluru district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has suspended Chikkamagaluru City Municipal Council (CMC) president Varasiddi Venugopal from the party. This decision was taken after Venugopal withdrew the resignation he had tendered as president of CMC.

H.C. Kalmarudappa, district BJP president, informed the media that Venugopal had ignored the party’s directions repeatedly. He had been engaged in anti-party activities, he said.

As per the internal understanding within the party, Venugopal was asked to resign to give another member a chance to be the president. Twice, he submitted his resignation but withdrew it later. He had not bothered to listen to party leaders, it is said.

Meanwhile, ruling party members of the CMC have submitted a plea seeking an opportunity to move a no-confidence motion against Venugopal.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.