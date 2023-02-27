ADVERTISEMENT

BJP supporter dies after attending airport inauguration ceremony in Shivamogga

February 27, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Airport was inaugurated by PM Modi on Monday, February 27. | Photo Credit: PTI

A BJP supporter, native of Soraba taluk, died while returning after taking part at the inauguration ceremony of Shivamogga airport in Sogane on Monday, February 27.

D.B. Mallikarjun, 58, was stuck in traffic congestion on the airport road soon after the programme concluded. While searching for the vehicle in which he had travelled to the venue, he collapsed in front of a shop and died. His relative Lakshmikant was along with him. Mallikarjun, native of Chimmaluru in Sorab taluk, is survived by his wife and two sons.

His son Shivakumar told the media that his father had been with the BJP for many years. He had no health issues and he was healthy when he left for Shivamogga early in the morning. The family members received information about his death from Tunga Police.

