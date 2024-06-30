BJP-supported candidates win Dharwad Milk Union polls

Candidates supported by the BJP won a majority of directors posts in the Dharwad Milk Union in the polls that were on Sunday.

This was the first election held for the milk union after the Haveri district union was bifurcated.

As many as six of the eight victorious candidates were supported by the BJP.

The Dharwad Milk Union comprises milk producers from Dharwad, Gadag and Uttara Kannada districts.

Of the total nine posts of directors, elections were held for eight after Hanumanthgouda Hiregoudar from Gadag-Nargund segment was elected unopposed.

Though the elections were not held on party symbol, the candidates were supported by the Congress and the BJP.

In the last elections too, the BJP had bagged the maximum posts and it had helped Shankar Mugad become the president of the union.

Of the total 82 votes, Shankar Mugad polled 78 votes, while his opponent Hemaraddi Lingaraddi got four votes.

Shankar Mugad represents Dharwad, Alnavar, Navalgund and Annigeri segments.

BJP supported Sureshchandra Hegde representing Sirsi in Uttara Kannada defeated Umamaheshwar Hegde. Parashuram Naik representing Siddapur, Kumta, Honnavar and Bhatkal defeated Manjunath Hegde and Sadhana Bhat.

Shankar Parameshwar Hegde representing Yallapur, Dandeli, Haliyal, Mundgod, Ankola, Joida and Karwar defeated Prashant Sabahit.

HDUDA Commissioner Santosh Biradar who was the election officer announced the results.