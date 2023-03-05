ADVERTISEMENT

BJP striving to ‘save’ Indian culture, says Eshwarappa

March 05, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MYSURU

Vijay Sankalpa Yatra completes Mysuru leg, to enter Mandya on Monday, March 6

The Hindu Bureau

BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa, Tamil Nadu State Unit president K. Annamalai, Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP and others at the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra in Mysuru on Sunday, March 5. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa said that the party was trying to ‘’save’’ Indian culture and the nation building was not about mere construction of drains.

Addressing a public rally to mark the end of Mysuru leg of Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in the city on Sunday, March 5, Mr. Eshwarappa said that the Congress had vowed to reverse some of the policies of the BJP and flayed former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for such a stance. Mr. Eshwarappa referred to the ban on cow slaughter introduced by the BJP and said people worship it as mother as part of the culture but Siddaramaiah thinks otherwise.

He questioned whether the ban on the Popular Front of India, which, Mr. Eshwarappa said, supported terrorist activities and conversion, would be reversed by Mr. Siddaramaiah and whether it was in the interest of the public.

Though the BJP is accused of being casteist and communal, it is the Congress leaders who are wooing different segment of societies on community lines. While Siddaramaiah is seeking the support of the Kurubas, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar is trying to consolidate the Vokkaligas. It is only the BJP which was nationalistic in its outlook, said Mr. Eshwarappa.

He claimed that people had reposed faith in the BJP for the development works undertaken by it and expressed confidence of winning atleast 150 seats in the coming elections.

Tamil Nadu BJP State president K. Annamalai said that the development works initiated by the Narendra Modi Government was there for all to see and would help the party return to power in Karnataka. He claimed that prior to 2014, no government was people-centric but things have changed since then and the pace of development was evident.

He said 64 per cent of the population in Karnataka have been provided with piped drinking water and the number of hospital admissions under Ayushman scheme introduced by the BJP, had touched 34.28 lakh. He said Mysuru was poised for greater growth due to the expressway funded by the BJP and in future elections, the issues will revolve around growth and not drinking water or roads which the Congress did not provide for 70 years but the BJP has provided in 8 years.

Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, said the BJP had introduced a slew of projects including asphalting the Outer Ring Road, providing streetlights to the ORR, expressway project for public welfare. In the days ahead, Greater Mysuru will be constituted for better planning and Chamundeshwari constituency would be part of it, he added. The rally marked the end of the Mysuru leg of the yatra which will enter Mandya on Monday.

