BJP strength goes up to 20 in Hosapete CMC

KALABURAGI

09 January 2022 23:02 IST

With another Independent member of Hosapete City Municipal Council (CMC) joining its ranks on Sunday, the BJP increased its strength to 20 in the civic body.

Kiran, who had won the civic body polls from Ward No 18, joined the BJP in the presence of district in-charge Minister B.S. Anand Singh. Mr. Kiran was originally an activist of the BJP and wanted to contest the polls on BJP ticket. However, he had to contest as an Independent after the party denied him ticket.

