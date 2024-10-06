GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP still being labelled anti-Dalit by some despite appointing two Dalits as country’s Presidents, laments B.L. Santhosh

Published - October 06, 2024 10:31 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP national general secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh on Sunday expressed concern that the party was still being labelled as “anti-Dalit” by some people despite the party appointing two Dalit leaders as the country’s Presidents when it was in power.

Participating in a programme organised to felicitate BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy in Bengaluru by SC/ST Dalits Graduates’ Association, Mr. Santhosh said: “If you read 10 newspapers, at least two will still label the BJP as anti-Dalit in their centre pages even now.” 

He said the BJP had appointed APJ Abdul Kalam as the country’s President when the party reached the stage of influencing the decision-making process for the first time. “But still the party is being labelled as anti-Muslim,” he said.

“Some people still allege that the BJP does not allow others to the garbha gudi (sanctum sanctorum). But I want to tell those making such allegations that Chalavadi Narayanaswamy is very much inside the sanctum sanctorum.” 

He expressed concern over the division of two prominent organisations — Dalit Sangharsha Samiti and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha which were formed with great ideals. “If these organisations were not fragmented, their power would have been much more. Even if they are divided, their voice should remain the same without any division,” he said while recalling the emphasis laid by B.R. Ambedkar on the need to strengthen through orgnisation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Narayanaswamy said the BJP had recognised his worth and given him prominent responsibility of being the Leader of the Opposition in the Council when he had become an “orphan child” in politics. He alleged that the Congress had not politically identified him though he had served that party for over 40 years.

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra also spoke on the occasion.

