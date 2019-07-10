BJP steps up pressure on Speaker; asks Vala to advise him

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday aggressively came out in support of the governing coalition MLAs who have quit their Assembly membership by petitioning Governor Vajubhai R. Vala to advise Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar to accept their resignations at the earliest.

Party leaders staged a dharna to bring pressure on Mr. Kumar and met him to convince him to accept the resignations.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor, a BJP delegation, led by its State president B.S. Yeddyurappa, alleged that instead of accepting the resignations, the Speaker had allowed the governing parties to remain in power and threaten the MLAs who had resigned. The delegation alleged that Ministers had even gone to the premises where “rebel” legislators are staying, to threaten them.

Describing this as a “mockery of democracy”, the BJP leaders wondered how anybody could question if an MLA wants to quit as it was his/her right. Maintaining that the coalition government had lost majority following resignations by several of its MLAs, the BJP leaders appealed to the Governor to direct the administration setup against implementing the orders of the government, such as issuing any Government Order.

Earlier, the BJP legislators staged a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises demanding the resignation of Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Addressing protesters, Mr. Yeddyurappa criticised the Speaker for not accepting the resignations at the earliest. Several BJP leaders unleashed an attack at the Speaker and urged him to accept the resignations before the Supreme Court acts in this regard as these MLAs have filed a petition before it in this regard.

Maintaining that Mr. Kumaraswamy had the lost the moral right to continue in power, the BJP leaders demanded that he should resign immediately.

Responding to the BJP leaders’ plea, the Speaker said he would take a call on the resignations after hearing the MLAs concerned. On the BJP’s plea that he should ensure that a situation wherein the Finance Bill may get defeated in the House should not arise, the Speaker said the government would collapse if the Finance Bill was defeated.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yeddyurappa predicted that the coalition government would not survive beyond two to three days. He said he would visit New Delhi soon to consult party national leaders on the ongoing political developments in Karnataka.