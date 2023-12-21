BJP State unit hopeful of getting Central nod for constituting new office-bearers’ team

December 21, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - BENGALURU

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday, said he is hopeful of getting clearance from Central leaders for constituting a new team of State office-bearers and preparatory plans ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Sources close to Mr. Vijayendra expressed confidence that the new State president will get clearance for both the proposals during this visit. “If things go well, a new office-bearers’ team will be in place within a week,” the sources said.

It is a practice to constitute a new team of office-bearers with the appointment of new State president. In this case, the party leaders are waiting for the new team to begin preparations for the Lok Sabha polls. Mr. Vijayendra is said to be keen on a “water-tight plan” for the Lok Sabha polls marked by tours and micro-level overseeing. He is expected to broach these issues with the party Central leaders for getting their clearances.

Sources described his meeting with Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah as “courtesy visit” after taking over as the new State president.

Mr. Vijayendra later took to social media to say that the meeting with Mr. Modi inspired him to win highest number of Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka as a “gift” to Mr. Modi. He also said Mr. Shah’s inspiring words had given him elephantine strength.

