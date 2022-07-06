BJP State office-bearers’ meeting in Hassan on July 9

Special Correspondent July 06, 2022 21:46 IST

The meeting is likely to prepare an agenda for Assembly poll preparations based on instructions given at the recent national executive of BJP

The ruling BJP is holding a meeting of its State office-bearers in Hassan on July 9. Coming close on the heels of party’s national executive in Hyderabad, the party State unit is likely to prepare in the meeting an agenda based on the instructions given. A senior office-bearer of the BJP said it would include Mission Dakshin, a programme by the BJP to make inroads in southern region of the country. Among other things, the proposed meeting would also discuss the Central programme of ‘ghar ghar thiranga’ on hoisting national tricolours on all the houses to mark the platinum jubilee of the Indian Independence, he noted. Being also the first office-bearers’ meeting after the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the State, the party is said to be keen on building further on the visit by taking up suitable campaigns. Interestingly, the term of the present office-bearers including the State president Nalin Kumar Kateel too is ending shortly. It remains to be seen when the party would taken up a rejig of its organisation in the State as the Assembly elections are fast approaching.



