BJP State executive to meet in Mangaluru on Thursday

BENGALURU

04 November 2020 19:28 IST

It is expected to adopt resolutions on NEP, APMC Act, COVID & floods

The Bharatiya Janata Party is holding its State executive committee meet in Mangaluru on Thursday. Though it is a common practice for the party to hold it at regular intervals, this meeting has attracted political attention in the wake of speculations that the party high command is considering a change of guard.

But sources in the party made it clear that no such discussion was on the agenda and maintained that the meet would not deviate from the agenda. However, the possibility of any of the members making critical reference to the remarks of party senior leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal that B.S. Yediyurappa’s term as Chief Minister is set to end soon cannot be ruled out at the State core committee meeting, a party leader said.

“But the State executive committee will not be a forum where any issues related to leadership change would be discussed,” he said.

According to party leaders, the State executive would adopt three resolutions besides taking stock of political developments and getting reports from local units on the party’s performance in the recently concluded by-elections to two Assembly seats and bi-ennial elections to the four seats in the Legislative Council.

“There will be a resolution on the National Education Policy-2020, highlighting its importance and stressing the need for its implementation. The second resolution would refer to COVID-19 pandemic and the serious floods that affected lives in several northern districts. The third resolution would be on defending the new APMC Act and highlighting its practical worth for farmers in the wake of criticism from the Opposition,” a BJP leader said.

The executive would be attended by party central leaders D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Pralhad Joshi and C.T. Ravi besides Mr. Yediyurappa, and State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel. In all, 110 to 120 persons would be attending the meet, a party leader said.