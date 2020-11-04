BJP State executive to adopt resolutions on NEP, APMC Act

‘There will be no discussion on change of guard in State’

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s State executive committee meet in Mangaluru on Thursday has attracted attention in the wake of speculations that the party high command was considering change of guard.

But sources in the party made it clear that no such discussion was on the agenda and maintained that there would not be any deviate from the schedule. However, the possibility of members making reference to the remarks of senior leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal that B.S. Yediyurappa’s term as Chief Minister was set to end soon cannot be ruled out, a party leader observed.

“But the committee meeting will not be a forum where issues related to leadership change would be discussed,” he said.

Election performance

According to party leaders, the State executive would adopt three resolutions besides taking stock of political developments and getting reports from local units on the party’s performance in the recently concluded byelections to two Assembly seats and biennial elections to four seats in the Legislative Council.

“There will be a resolution on the National Education Policy-2020, highlighting its importance and stressing the need for its implementation. The second resolution would refer to COVID-19 pandemic and floods. The third would be on defending the new APMC Act,” a BJP leader said.

The executive meet would be attended by D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Pralhad Joshi, and C.T. Ravi among others.