BJP State executive sets tone for party’s poll campaign by accusing Congress of ‘divisive mindset’

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with BJP Karnataka president Nalin Kumar Kateel and party national general secretary C.T. Ravi during the party's State executive committee meeting in Bengaluru on Friday.

Seeking to set the tone for the 2023 Assembly election campaign, the BJP State executive on Friday adopted a resolution taking on the Congress and the Bharat Jodo Yatra of its leader Rahul Gandhi. It accused the Opposition party of harbouring a “divisive and anti-national mindset” as against the yatra’s stated intentions of uniting the country.

Ridiculing the yatra, the resolution accused the Congress of dividing the country right from 1947 “both physically and emotionally” in the name of religion and caste for selfish reasons. It also accused the Congress of indulging in minority appeasement for selfish gains.

In an obvious reference to Mr. Gandhi interacting with a farmer, the resolution referred to the State witnessing a huge number of farmers’ suicides during the Congress regime led by Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Launching a virulent attack on Mr. Siddaramaiah, who is spearheading his party’s campaign against the BJP government’s alleged corruption, the BJP State executive’s resolution described him as the “father of corruption” and alleged that the erstwhile Congress regime led by him had indulged in rampant corruption.

Referring to the Congress’ campaign that the BJP government had been demanding 40% commission to grant contracts and the episode of using posters as part of the campaign, the resolution said the Congress and Mr. Siddaramaiah had “damaged the State’s image and dignity through such a baseless campaign”.

The executive also adopted a resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for banning the PFI.

At the executive, which was attended by over 500 members, including Ministers, legislators, MPs, and State office-bearers, all the prominent leaders declared that the BJP would win 140 to 150 seats in the next Assembly elections.

“Nobody can stop the BJP’s victory chariot which is on the go,” remarked BJP national general secretary and State in charge Arun Singh. BJP parliamentary board member B.S. Yediyurappa had a word of caution for the party Ministers and leaders. “Only five months are left for the polls, if Ministers and legislators tour for five months, they can be in power for five years,” he said.

He also asked leaders to desist from talking in discordant voices and advised district in-charge Ministers to tour the State instead of remaining confined to districts.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai hit out at the Congress by saying that people were yet to forget the alleged maladministration and corruption scandals of the previous Congress regime. Without naming the JD(S), he said the Congress had helped the party with a mere 30 to 32 MLAs to form the government as against people’s mandate.