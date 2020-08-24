BJP State Executive meeting on August 30

Bengaluru

24 August 2020

It will discuss ways of strengthening the organisation

In the midst of the BJP government facing heat over the COVID-19 management in the State, the party’s State Executive is scheduled to meet on August 30, during which it will take stock of the current political situation and work out modalities for strengthening the party. The day-long executive meeting, to be held online owing to the pandemic and social distancing norms, will discuss party organisation issues, and two resolutions will be passed by the end of the day. The agenda for the executive will be crystalised in a day or two, party sources said.

Besides the State President Nalin Kumar Kateel and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, two Central leaders, Bhupendra Yadav and Dharmendra Pradhan, will be part of the meeting.

This will be the first meeting of the State Executive after it was recast recently.

BJP State General Secretary N. Ravikumar, who met the BJP National Organising General Secretary B.L. Santhosh on Sunday, said that Mr. Santhosh discussed modalities for strengthening the party with four general secretaries, Mahesh Tenginakayi, Siddaraju, and Ashwath Narayan besides Mr. Ravikumar.

While Mr. Santhosh has directed the general secretaries to continously tour the State, he has asked for identifiying the party’s strengths and weaknesses in each Assembly constituency to prepare a plan.

“As part of the discussion, it was resolved to strengthen booth-level committees, shakti kendras, WhatsApp groups and taluk and district-level party organisations among others,” Mr. Ravikumar said. According to him, it was also decided to take the popular schemes of the BJP government to the people.

Party sources also said that Mr. Santhosh also met the heads of various morchas in the State unit besides the social media section.