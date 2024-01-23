GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP State Executive Committee meeting on January 27

January 23, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of the BJP State Executive Committee will be held in Bengaluru on January 27. Disclosing this to mediapersons in Bengaluru on Tuesday, BJP State General Secretary P. Rajeev said the meeting would be held at Bengaluru Palace Grounds from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on that day.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav would be attending the meeting which would be presided over by State president B.Y. Vijayendra. The meeting was supposed to be held last week itself. However, it had been put off following the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bengaluru.

It may be noted that this is the first state executive being held after Mr. Vijayendra took over as the party state president and a new team of party state office-bearers was formed.

According to sources, the proposed meeting is expected to discuss issues related to campaigns to be taken up by the BJP against the Congress government and the preparations for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

