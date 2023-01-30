BJP starts roping in leaders from other parties in Kolar and Chickballapur into its fold

January 30, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - BENGALURU

Close on the heels of Congress leader Siddaramaiah expressing his desire to contest from Kolar, the ruling BJP commenced measures to strengthen its organisation in Kolar and the adjoining Chickballapur districts by including several leaders from the Opposition Congress and the JD(S).

Several leaders from the two districts joined the BJP on Monday at the party State office in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health Minister K. Sudhakar, who is in charge of Chickballapur district. Senior party leaders had indicated that they would include prominent leaders from other parties in the Old Mysore region to their fold before the polls this time to strengthen the party organisation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said both Kolar and Chickballapur were set for comprehensive development. The Congress and the JD(S) used to think that these two districts were their strong hold, but a “BJP wave” was sweeping through these areas now, he added.

He alleged that the Congress was making false poll promises out of frustration. But people are clever enough to understand the genuineness of such promises, he said.

Those who joined the BJP included Vokkaligara Sangha office-bearer Konappa Reddy and former Minister Krishna Reddy’s daughter Vani. Earlier, including leaders from Hassan and Mysuru districts into the party, Mr. Kateel remarked in a lighter vein that even family members of top Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar too may join the BJP in the coming years.