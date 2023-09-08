HamberMenu
BJP stages protests in Mysuru against Cong. govt.

September 08, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP members led by T.S. Srivatsa, MLA, staging a protest against the Congress government in Mysuru on Friday.

BJP members led by T.S. Srivatsa, MLA, staging a protest against the Congress government in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

As part of the Statewide protest against the Congress government for what it called ‘anti-farmer’ policies, the city BJP unit in Mysuru staged a demonstration in front of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Statue in Town Hall, raising slogans against the government.

The protest was led by Krishnaraja MLA T.S. Srivatsa, who hit out at the Siddaramaiah government for releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

He lashed out at the government for its move to amend the APMC Act and claimed that the BJP government had introduced the legislation for protecting the farmers’ interests.

The MLA alleged that the Siddaramaiah government has suspended ₹4,000 transferred to farmers’ accounts once a year by the BJP government claiming that the money was being given to farmers under different schemes. He accused the government of diverting the funds meant for other welfare schemes.

Mayor Shivakumar and other leaders of the party were present.

