BJP stages protest seeking Siddaramaiah’s resignation as HC upholds Governor’s permission for probe

The BJP staged protests in various districts of the State on Tuesday seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following the High Court judgment upholding the permission given for investigation by the Governor in the MUDA case.

In Belagavi, BJP leaders walked to the Rani Channamma Circle shouting slogans against the Chief Minister and the Congress.

They carried placards that said that the Chief Minister has no option left but to resign. They expressed concern over the quality of investigation being affected if he did not resign. The former MLA Anil Benake, district unit president Subhash Patil and others were present.

In Karwar, BJP workers staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. BJP MP Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said that if the Central leaders of the Congress have any respect for the Constitution, they should ask Mr. Siddaramaiah to submit his resignation.

He said that the people of the State have now been forced to hang their head in shame due to the MUDA scam.

“The Congress is a corrupt party. Its very existence is due to corruption. The Congress government in the State is clearly corrupt. It is not heeding the demand of officials who have sought investigation in the Valmiki corporation scandal,” he said.

“One of those officers committed suicide. Now, investigation of the MUDA scam will be affected if Mr. Siddaramaiah continues to be in power. He should resign immediately,” the MP said.

BJP State unit vice-president Rupali Naik said that the courts have upheld the Governor’s action. Karma has come to haunt the Congress that falsely accused the former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of 40% corruption and made fun of him by making PayCM posters.

“It is better if the Chief Minister resigns now. He has been giving guarantees on the one hand, while looting various departments on the other,” she said.

BJP district unit president N.S. Hegde, OBC Morcha district unit president Rajendra Nayak, leader Nagaraj Nayak, Karwar Town Municipal Council president Raviraja Ankolekar and others were present.