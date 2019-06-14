BJP stages protest seeking CM’s resignation

Condemning the State government’s decision on selling government land to Jindal company and what they termed as anti-farmer policies, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a demonstration here on Thursday.

Staging the protest in front of the office of Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad, the protesting party workers alleged that the coalition government was selling government land at a throwaway price to a company which had plundered natural resources in Ballari district and was involved in illegal mining.

The protestors alleged that the coalition government was acting against the interests of farmers and the people and the latest one was the selling 3,367 acres of land in Ballari district at a very low price of ₹ 1.22 lakh per acre.

They said that those in the government, including the Chief Minister, had received kickbacks from the company which was involved in illegal mining and demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister immediately.

Stating that the loan waiver scheme of the coalition government was another fraud being played on the farmers, they accused the government of cheating farmers in the name of loan waiver. They accused the State government of withdrawing the money credited into the bank accounts of farmers after the Lok Sabha poll debacle.

Maintaining that the unholy tie-up to form the coalition government in the State was detrimental to the interests of the people, they accused the coalition government of looting the public Exchequer. They then submitted a memorandum to the district administration urging the government to immediately withdraw its decision to sell land to Jindal Steel.