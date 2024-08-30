ADVERTISEMENT

BJP stages protest saying its town panchayat member in Kittur has been kidnapped

Published - August 30, 2024 09:19 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Kittur MLA Babasaheb Patil accused of having got Nagaraj Asundi kidnapped in view of the TP elections scheduled on September 3

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that member of Kittur Town Panchayat Nagaraj Asundi was kidnapped on Thursday night for political reasons, members of the BJP staged a protest in front of the office of Superintendent of Police in Belagavi on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alleging that Kittur MLA Babasaheb Patil was behind the kidnap of the town panchayat member, the BJP leaders and workers urged Superintendent of Police Bhimashankar Guled to immediately take steps to rescue Nagaraj Asundi.

Addressing the protestors, BJP Belagavi rural president Subhash Patil accused the incumbent of MLA of indulging in low-level politics and resorting to kidnapping the BJP member for the fear of losing power in the town panchayat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Terming it murder of democracy, he demanded postponement of the elections to the Kittur Town Panchayat which is scheduled to take place on September 3.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

They withdrew the protest after an assurance from the Superintendent of Police.

According to a complaint filed in the Kittur Police Station, Nagaraj Asundi was forcibly pulled into a multi utility vehicle near Chowkimath in Kittur on Thursday night.

In Kittur Town Panchayat, the BJP has nine members and the Congress five. There are four independents who have reportedly sided with the Congress. The election is scheduled on September 3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US