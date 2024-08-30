GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP stages protest saying its town panchayat member in Kittur has been kidnapped

Kittur MLA Babasaheb Patil accused of having got Nagaraj Asundi kidnapped in view of the TP elections scheduled on September 3

Published - August 30, 2024 09:19 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that member of Kittur Town Panchayat Nagaraj Asundi was kidnapped on Thursday night for political reasons, members of the BJP staged a protest in front of the office of Superintendent of Police in Belagavi on Friday.

Alleging that Kittur MLA Babasaheb Patil was behind the kidnap of the town panchayat member, the BJP leaders and workers urged Superintendent of Police Bhimashankar Guled to immediately take steps to rescue Nagaraj Asundi.

Addressing the protestors, BJP Belagavi rural president Subhash Patil accused the incumbent of MLA of indulging in low-level politics and resorting to kidnapping the BJP member for the fear of losing power in the town panchayat.

Terming it murder of democracy, he demanded postponement of the elections to the Kittur Town Panchayat which is scheduled to take place on September 3.

They withdrew the protest after an assurance from the Superintendent of Police.

According to a complaint filed in the Kittur Police Station, Nagaraj Asundi was forcibly pulled into a multi utility vehicle near Chowkimath in Kittur on Thursday night.

In Kittur Town Panchayat, the BJP has nine members and the Congress five. There are four independents who have reportedly sided with the Congress. The election is scheduled on September 3.

