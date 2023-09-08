HamberMenu
BJP stages protest over farm issues, including lack of power supply to pumpsets

The party workers, led by district unit president Sharanabhupal Reddy, shout slogans against the Congress government for neglecting farmers

September 08, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
BJP activists staging a protest in Yadgir on Friday.

BJP activists staging a protest in Yadgir on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a demonstration at Subhas Circle in Yadgir on Friday and demanded uninterrupted power supply to farm pumpsets and relief to farmers who are reeling under a drought-like situation in the State.

The party workers, led by district unit president Sharanabhupal Reddy, shouted slogans against the Congress government for neglecting farmers.

“The State government has not given attention towards problems of farmers, mainly interruption in power supply to farm pumpsets, as Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM) in Yadgir has failed to supply power for not even seven hours in the day. Therefore, farmers are now worried about protecting their standing crops,” they said and urged the State government to solve the problem immediately to ensure the expected yield.

They said that the State government has completely neglected the agrarian sector by repealing the schemes introduced by the BJP government such as Kisan Samman Nidhi, Raita Vidya Nidhi, Bhoosiri, Shrama Shakti, Raita Sampada and the APMC amendments.

Farm suicides have been the result of the government’s failure to redress their problems and the number of suicides has already crossed 42. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should immediately intervene to resolve the issues facing farmers, they demanded.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to the revenue authorities.

