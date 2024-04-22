GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP stages protest in Yadgir seeking capital punishment for Neha’s assailant

The Congress-led State government is indirectly abetting terrorism and love jihad, according to the agitators

April 22, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the district BJP unit staging a protest in Yadgir on Monday.

Members of the district BJP unit staging a protest in Yadgir on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest at Subhas Chandra Bose Circle in Yadgir on Monday against the brutal murder of Hubballi-based student Neha Hiremath and demanded capital punishment for the accused Fayaz.

District Unit President of the BJP Ameenreddy Patil Yalagi led the protesters who shouted slogans against the brutality on the innocent girl.

“The State government is indirectly abetting terrorism and love jihad. The statement by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwar only goes to show how seriously the State government has taken the murder,” the protestors said and further demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI for investigation.

The BJP is strongly condemning the killing of Neha and demanding capital punishment for the accused by holding a State-wide protest.

Meanwhile, the former MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal warned of staging a protest at Gandhi Circle here if the police fail to take strict legal action against the accused involved in the murder of a Dalit boy in Yadgir on Sunday.

Mr. Mudnal said that the Chief Minister has not visited the girl’s parents in Hubballi because she belongs to a Hindu family.

Later, the protestors submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.

Party leaders Sharanabhupal Reddy, Venkatareddy Abbetumkur, Sharanagouda Badiyal, Guru Kama, Parashuram Kurkundi, Ayyanna Hundekar and others were present.

