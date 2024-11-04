ADVERTISEMENT

BJP stages protest in Yadgir against State govt. ‘doing appeasement politics’

Published - November 04, 2024 08:42 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau

BJP members staging a protest against Congress government in Yadgir on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of the Yadgir district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party staged a protest in Yadgir on Monday saying that the ruling Congress government is doing appeasement politics in the State.

Leading the protest, president of the district unit of the party Ameenreddy Patil Yalagi said that the State government is not only taking anti-farmers decision but also appeasing the Muslim community.

And, as a result of it, the Waqf Board has issued notices to farmers who have been cultivating their land for several decades now.

Chairperson of Yadgir CMC Lalita Anpur said that if the Congress continues to be in power in the State, it will transfer the land of all farmers to the Waqf Board.

Youth leader Mahesh Mudnal said that the government, which has already looted the public exchequer, wants to confiscate farmland and give it to the Waqf Board for the sake appeasing the Muslim community.

Senior BJP leader Rachanagouda Mudnal, Rukhiya Begum, Devendra Nath Nad, Venkatareddy Abbetumakur, Prabhavathi Kalal and others were present.

