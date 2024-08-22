BJP stages protest in Shivamogga, demands CM’s resignation

Shivamogga district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest in Shivamogga on Thursday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party workers assembled in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They carried placards criticising the Congress government. They raised slogans accusing the Congress government of being involved in corruption.

Member of Parliament B.Y. Raghavendra, addressing the gathering, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family got sites sanctioned by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority for violating the laws. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should resign immediately and face the inquiry in the case,” he said.

The protesters also took exception to the Congress party’s protests against Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot for giving his approval for prosecution against the Chief Minister.

Legislators S.N. Channabasappa, Dhananjay Sarji and others led the protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.