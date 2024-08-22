GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP stages protest in Shivamogga, demands CM's resignation

Updated - August 22, 2024 07:13 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 07:12 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leaders and workers staged a protest demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiahs resignation in Shivamogga on Thursday.

BJP leaders and workers staged a protest demanding Chief Minister Siddaramaiahs resignation in Shivamogga on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest in Shivamogga on Thursday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The party workers assembled in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They carried placards criticising the Congress government. They raised slogans accusing the Congress government of being involved in corruption.

Member of Parliament B.Y. Raghavendra, addressing the gathering, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s family got sites sanctioned by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority for violating the laws. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should resign immediately and face the inquiry in the case,” he said.

The protesters also took exception to the Congress party’s protests against Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot for giving his approval for prosecution against the Chief Minister.

Legislators S.N. Channabasappa, Dhananjay Sarji and others led the protest.

