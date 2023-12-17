BJP stages protest in Shahapur seeking CID probe into misuse of PDS rice

December 17, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - Yadgir

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded that the PDS rice misuse case be handed over to the CID for a detailed probe and also sought the resignation of Sharanabasappa Darshanapur from his Minister’s post on moral grounds.

The party workers under the leadership of MLC N. Ravikumar took out a procession from Charabasaveshwar Arch to Basaveshwar Circle in Shahapur city on Saturday.

They shouted slogans demanding that the PDS rice misuse case be handed over to the CID for a detailed probe and the immediate arrest of influential people who they suspected to be involved in the incident.

They also said that Minister for Small Scale Industries and district in-charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur should resign from the post taking moral responsibility as the influential people involved in the case are his close followers. Hence, he should resign on moral grounds, they added.

Mr. Ravikumar addressed the gathering and demanded that the Taluk Agricultural Produce and Marketing Cooperative Society (TAPMCS) should be superseded as the rice was misused from its godown.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department lodged a complaint in the Shahapur Police Station after 6,077 quintals of rice worth ₹2.06 crore were found to have been misused from the godown in Shahapur on November 25. Also, the department has suspended four of its officials on the charge of dereliction of duty.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested six people in connection with the case.