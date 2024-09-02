BJP stages protest in Kittur seeking that its kidnapped member be traced early

BJP members staged a protest in Kittur on Monday saying that some Congress leaders have kidnapped a BJP member in the Town Panchayat and also, seeking that he be traced early.

Member of Parliament Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, who addressed the protesters at the Channamma Circle, said that the Congress leaders were behind what is said to be kidnapping of his party member Nagaraj Asundi.

He urged the police to act swiftly to ensure that the missing member is traced and safely brought back to Kittur.

Both the BJP and the Congress have 10 votes each in the town panchayat, including the votes of the MLA and the MP. This made the Congress abduct a member and force him to vote for them, the BJP leaders said.

Meanwhile, the High Court of Karnataka in Dharwad has stayed the Kittur Town Panchayat elections that were supposed to be held on Tuesday.

The petitioners said that the vehicle used for the offence has been traced in Bengaluru.