ADVERTISEMENT

BJP stages protest in Gadag against Congress MLA for promoting hatred in society

Published - August 29, 2024 07:40 pm IST - Belagavi

The saffron party demands the dismissal of the Congress government in the State

The Hindu Bureau

BJP members staging a protest against Congress MLA G.S. Patil for insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gadag on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

BJP workers staged a protest in Gadag on Thursday against Congress MLA G.S. Patil saying that he has insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is promoting hatred in society.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protestors walked to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Gadag and submitted a memorandum to the President. They sought the dismissal of the Congress government in the State and implementation of President’s Rule.

They said that Mr. Patil insulted Mr. Modi and tried to disturb peace in society, by his remarks during a protest rally by AHINDA workers in Gajendragad of Gadag district on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the memorandum, Mr. Patil has warned that there will be a “Bangladesh-like protest if the BJP continues to target senior leaders, with the intention to topple other party governments”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The people of Karnataka are happy with the rule of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. However, the BJP is trying to unseat him. If he is dislodged, then the people of Karnataka will lay a siege to the Prime Minister’s house,” Mr. Patil has said, according to the memorandum.

“Looking at his remarks, it seems that the Congress government is trying to create anarchy in the State. The people will suffer greatly if the law and order situation breaks down. That is why we are demanding President’s Rule,” BJP MLC S.V. Sankanur said.

BJP district president Raju Kurudagi said that the Congress government is involved in large-scale corruption and therefore, it is facig legal action.

Party leaders M.S. Karigoudar, Jagannathasa Bhandage, Ravi Dandin, Anil Abbigeri and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US