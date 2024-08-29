BJP stages protest in Gadag against Congress MLA for promoting hatred in society

BJP workers staged a protest in Gadag on Thursday against Congress MLA G.S. Patil saying that he has insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is promoting hatred in society.

The protestors walked to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Gadag and submitted a memorandum to the President. They sought the dismissal of the Congress government in the State and implementation of President’s Rule.

They said that Mr. Patil insulted Mr. Modi and tried to disturb peace in society, by his remarks during a protest rally by AHINDA workers in Gajendragad of Gadag district on Tuesday.

According to the memorandum, Mr. Patil has warned that there will be a “Bangladesh-like protest if the BJP continues to target senior leaders, with the intention to topple other party governments”.

“The people of Karnataka are happy with the rule of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. However, the BJP is trying to unseat him. If he is dislodged, then the people of Karnataka will lay a siege to the Prime Minister’s house,” Mr. Patil has said, according to the memorandum.

“Looking at his remarks, it seems that the Congress government is trying to create anarchy in the State. The people will suffer greatly if the law and order situation breaks down. That is why we are demanding President’s Rule,” BJP MLC S.V. Sankanur said.

BJP district president Raju Kurudagi said that the Congress government is involved in large-scale corruption and therefore, it is facing legal action.

Party leaders M.S. Karigoudar, Jagannathasa Bhandage, Ravi Dandin, Anil Abbigeri and others were present.