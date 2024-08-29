GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP stages protest in Gadag against Congress MLA for promoting hatred in society

The saffron party demands the dismissal of the Congress government in the State for being involved in large-scale corruption

Updated - August 29, 2024 07:44 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 07:40 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
BJP members staging a protest against Congress MLA G.S. Patil for insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gadag on Thursday.

BJP members staging a protest against Congress MLA G.S. Patil for insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gadag on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

BJP workers staged a protest in Gadag on Thursday against Congress MLA G.S. Patil saying that he has insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is promoting hatred in society.

The protestors walked to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Gadag and submitted a memorandum to the President. They sought the dismissal of the Congress government in the State and implementation of President’s Rule.

They said that Mr. Patil insulted Mr. Modi and tried to disturb peace in society, by his remarks during a protest rally by AHINDA workers in Gajendragad of Gadag district on Tuesday.

According to the memorandum, Mr. Patil has warned that there will be a “Bangladesh-like protest if the BJP continues to target senior leaders, with the intention to topple other party governments”.

“The people of Karnataka are happy with the rule of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. However, the BJP is trying to unseat him. If he is dislodged, then the people of Karnataka will lay a siege to the Prime Minister’s house,” Mr. Patil has said, according to the memorandum.

“Looking at his remarks, it seems that the Congress government is trying to create anarchy in the State. The people will suffer greatly if the law and order situation breaks down. That is why we are demanding President’s Rule,” BJP MLC S.V. Sankanur said.

BJP district president Raju Kurudagi said that the Congress government is involved in large-scale corruption and therefore, it is facing legal action.

Party leaders M.S. Karigoudar, Jagannathasa Bhandage, Ravi Dandin, Anil Abbigeri and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.