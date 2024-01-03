BJP stages protest in Belagavi against arrest of activist

January 03, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Belagavi

BJP members staged protests in Belagavi and other towns in the district on Wednesday against the arrest of a Hindutva activist involved in Hubballi riots in 1992.

In Belagavi, the activists walked to the Deputy Commissioner’s office shouting slogans against the Congress government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Home Minister G. Parameshwar and others.

They sought the resignation of the Chief Minister, the Deputy Chief Minister and the Home Minister. They submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and dispersed.

They accused the Congress government of unleashing politics of vendetta.

“The Siddaramaiah government has started filing false cases against Ram Bhakt Kar Sevaks and Hindutva activists. This is being done only to spoil the religious fervour and joy surrounding the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” the memorandum said.

“The Chief Minister has said that the government has no political agenda and that the Home Ministry is working to clearing all old cases that are pending. However, the timing makes it suspicious,” it added.

“The police have arrested Srikanth Poojari and have prepared dossiers on several other Ram Bhakts. This is highly condemnable. There is absolutely no need to rake up old cases and launch such a manhunt,” the memorandum said.

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi, BJP leaders Murughendragouda Patil, Sonali Sarnobat, Leena Topannanavar and others were present.

In Chikkodi

Meanwhile, party workers staged a protest in Chikkodi. They participated in a rally from the government guesthouse to the Tahsildar office. They submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor, through the Tahsildar office.

The workers shouted slogans against the Congress leaders and accused them of being anti-Hindu. The police are not taking independent decisions based on merit. They are acting as agents of the Congress high command, they added.

Leaders Satish Appajigol, Shambhavi Ashwathpur, Shivanand Navinale, Shakuntala Donawade and others were present.