BJP stages protest against State govt. in Shivamogga

September 12, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
The district unit of the BJP staging a protest in Shivamogga on Tuesday.

The district unit of the BJP staging a protest in Shivamogga on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga district unit of the BJP staged a protest here on Tuesday, alleging that the Congress government was not concerned about the plight of farmers in the State.

The workers, led by the party’s senior leaders, staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They said the farming community had been hit by drought and disruptions in power supply. They alleged that the government’s negligence had led to farmer suicides.

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa said both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister were worried only about making money rather than understanding the plight of farmers in the field. More than 130 farmers have committed suicide in recent months. However, the government had been engaged in the transfer of officers.

Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra said whenever the Congress came to power, the State witnessed severe drought. The government did not understand the needs of the farming community at the moment. Earlier, the BJP provided farmers with free power. “Instead of rushing to the rescue of farmers, the Ministers are commenting that the farmers commit suicide for relief amounts,” he alleged.

Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa, MLC S. Rudregowda, BJP district president T.D Megharaj, party’s raitha morcha president Salekoppa Ramachandrappa and others were present in the protest.

