BJP stages protest against great distress brought to the public by fuel tax hike

BJP leaders staged a protest against the State government’s decision to increase taxes on fuel, leading to a hike in the prices of petrol and diesel, in several districts on Monday.

Some protestors rode bikes pulled by bullocks on the main streets. They staged a protest at the Kittur Channamma Circle and stopped traffic for some time. They raised slogans against the Congress government in the State.

Rajya Sabha member Eeranna Kadadi said that the State government has brought great distress to the public by imposing the tax. “This has led to a rise in the prices of petrol and diesel. But Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is giving meaningless statement saying the Union government should reduce the prices,” he said.

“In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reduced petrol prices by ₹5 and diesel prices by ₹10. Even the Basavaraj Bommai government reduced the prices by ₹7. But the Siddaramaiah government is increasing the prices, instead and pushing the people to misery,” he said.

He said that the State government hiked electricity rates for small and medium enterprises by 25-30% and is collecting ₹1.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh for providing irrigation pumpset connections. “The revenue stamp duty has been increased by 20-50%. Even the prices of farm inputs and essential commodities have increased. All this has made the life of the common man difficult,” he said.

Party leaders Abhay Patil, Anil Benake, BJP Rural District unit president Subhash Patil, Urban District unit president Geeta Sutar, Mahadevappa Yadawad, Sanjay Patil, Mahantesh Dodagoudar, Mahantesh Kavatagimath, Murughendragouda Patil and others were present.

Similar protests were held in Gokak, Nippani and other towns and also in Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts.