BJP stages protest against fuel price hike in Hubballi, Belagavi

Scores of workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party led by their leaders staged protests at various places in Kittur Karnataka on Thursday demanding that the Congress government in the State withdraw the hike in fuel prices in the State.

In Hubballi, demanding withdrawal of the hike in fuel prices, members of the Hubballi Dharwad East Assembly wing of the BJP staged a demonstration near the New English School and also blocked the road there for some time.

Raising slogans against the Congress government, the protestors burnt Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in effigies to register their protest against the fuel price hike.

Addressing the protestors, municipal councillor and BJP leader Shivakumar Menasinakai said that because of the hike in fuel prices, the prices of essential commodities like rice, pulses, edible oil and others will automatically become costlier making the lives of the poor miserable.

BJP office-bearers Prabhu Navalgundmath, Dattamurthy Kulkarni, Satish Shejwadkar, Ranga Baddi and others led the protest.

In Belagavi

Various protests were staged by BJP wings, including the one at Sulaga-Hindalga Check-post and another at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Rao Circle, in Belagavi.

Leading the protest at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Rao Circle, newly elected MP Jagadish Shettar said that to mobilise funds for the guarantee schemes, the Congress government has increased the fuel prices. He said that the move will make the life of the poor miserable.

On the Chief Minister’s remark that petrol prices are high in BJP-ruled States, he sought on answer from Mr. Siddaramaiah on petrol prices being cheaper by ₹9 in Goa when compared to Karnataka.

BJP State vice-president Anil Benake and others were present.

In the protest held by BJP’s Grameen Mandal at Sulaga-Hindalga Check-post, party workers led by the former MLA Manohar Kadolkar and others staged a demonstration and a roadblock. As the road lock continued for nearly an hour, vehicular movement on the road stretch was affected.

