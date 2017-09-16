BJP stages protest against ‘corrupt’ Congress government

BJP members staged a protest against the Congress government in the state, labelling it “anti-people” and corrupt.

The protesters walked to the Deputy Commissioner’s office holding placards, raising slogans. They demanded the resignation of corrupt ministers.

The Income Tax department has raised homes and offices of senior ministers D.K. Shivakumar and Ramesh Jarkiholi, while minister K.J. George is facing serious allegations of abetting the suicide of Deputy Superintendent of Police M.K. Ganapathy. “Instead of acting against such ministers, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is claiming his government was not corrupt,” they charged.

I-T officials have raided and searched properties of Congress leaders like Lakshmi Hebbalkar and MLC Govinda Raju, and recovered property documents and diaries with incriminating information. Two personal assistants of ministers were found to be involved in currency conversion.

The protesters sought action against the corrupt leaders and added that Mr. Siddaramaiah should sack them if they don’t resign.