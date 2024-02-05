GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP stages protest against Congress MP D.K. Suresh in Hassan

February 05, 2024 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest in Hassan on Monday, condemning Congress Lok Sabha member D.K. Suresh’s recent statement that southern States may have to seek a separate country over alleged disparities in the allocation of funds.

The protesters staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Later, they took out a march to the District Congress Committee’s office. They tried to enter the Congress office, forcing the police to intervene. The police took more than 20 people into custody.

Harshith, vice president of the BJP’s youth wing, addressing the protesters, said that the Congress MP had favoured dividing the country. “The MP’s statement is unacceptable. He is trying to divide the country. The State government has not been able to make proper use of funds sanctioned by the union government, he said.

The protesters demanded the dismissal of Suresh from parliament for his statement. They raised slogans against Suresh and the Congress party.

Meanwhile, Anup Raj, a BJP youth wing office-bearer, lost his gold chain during the protest in front of the Congress office. He and his companions looked for the chain around the office. Later, it was found beneath the police vehicle.

