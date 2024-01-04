BJP stages protest against arrest of Srikanth Poojari

January 04, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Yadgir

The district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Yadgir on Thursday and raised their voice against the arrest of Srikanth Poojari, a Ram Bhakt, by the Hubballi police.

District unit president Sharanabhupal Reddy, who led the protesters, said that the State government is practising politics of vendetta by arresting Srikanth Poojari in a three-decade-old case, ahead of the grand opening of Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

He accused the State government of trying to appease one particular community and hatching a conspiracy against Hindus.

The BJP will strongly oppose the State government’s anti-Hindu policy, he said. “The State government should release Srikanth Poojari immediately. Otherwise, the BJP will intensify the agitation until justice prevails,” he added.

Amaranath Patil, Arun Binnadi, Nagaratna Kuppi, H.C. Patil, Lalitha Anapur, Venkatareddy Abbetumkur, Suresh Ambiger, Vilas Patil and others were present.

