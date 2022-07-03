‘BJP spokespersons should understand issues before giving statement’

“The media wing of the BJP is the strongest of all its departments,” party spokesperson M.G. Mahesh said in Belagavi on Sunday.

The media wing is responsible for maintaining the image of the party and its leaders. It is also responsible for spreading the good word about the development schemes and welfare programmes of the party. “It is because of the media wing that the BJP has a positive image in India and outside,’’ he said.

He was addressing a meeting of the BJP’s district media wing.

“No other party has such a wing that is as useful as it is to the party parent body. We need to be proud to be part of it,’’ he said.

He asked party spokespersons in the village, town, taluk and district levels to completely understand issues before giving statement about them in the mainstream media.

Mr. Mahesh said that the State government will take steps to shift more State-level offices to the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi to ensure equitable development of North Karnataka.

Office-bearers Karunakar Khasale, Siddu Mogalishettar, F.S. Siddanagoudar, Sharad Patil and others were present.