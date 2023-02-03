BJP special executive committee meeting to be held today

February 03, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - BENGALURU

The BJP is set to hold a special executive committee meeting in Bengaluru on Saturday to review its preparations for the Assembly elections and also to prepare a calendar of events with respect to poll preparations at least for the next one month.

The meeting, which is being held at Palace Grounds, will be attended by over 800 members. Key strategist B.L. Santhosh will take part in the meeting, which is expected to finalise the dates for the ‘rath yatra’ to be taken out from four different directions in the State, sources in the party said. The BJP is planning rath yatras to intensify its poll campaign.

According to a senior leader from the party State unit, the meeting will review the performance of two major campaigns taken up by the party – Vijaya Sankalpa yatra and Booth Vijaya. Depending upon the coverage at booth level, the meeting is expected to take a further call on its poll preparations.

“The meeting will try to analyse the impact of our ongoing campaigns depending upon feedback from various quarters,” sources said.

It would also chalk out the events to be taken up with respect to poll preparations at least for the next one month, sources said.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary and State in charge Arun Singh, who arrived in Bengaluru to take part in the meeting, maintained that Karnataka had got maximum benefit from the Union Budget such as the grant of ₹5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project. Interacting with media persons, he claimed that the Centre would support the State with respect to various railway projects too.