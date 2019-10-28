BJP, Siddaramaiah indulge in Twitter war over DKS holding JD(S) flag

Former Minister and senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar has earned the displeasure of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah for holding a JD(S) flag during the procession taken out by the former’s supporters on his arrival in Bengaluru after being released from Tihar Jail on October 23.

A video of Mr. Siddaramaiah criticising Mr. Shivakumar about this in a private conversation is being widely circulated on social media.

Caste dynamics

“What kind of message are we sending when we have decided to distances ourselves from the JD(S)?” Mr. Siddaramaiah is heard saying in the video. Former Periyapatna MLA K. Venkatesh is seen seconding his remark. Mr. Siddaramaiah is also heard saying that Lingayats, a prominent community seen as backing the BJP, are now distancing themselves from Lingayat strongman and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. On the other hand, Vokkaligas are disenchanted with the JD(S) and party leader H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Soon after, sharing this video, the BJP tweeted: “In a video that has gone viral, @INCKarnataka leader @Siddaramaiah is seen commenting that Lingayats are not with CM @BSY BJP and Vokkaligas are no more with former CM @hd_kumaraswamy. India is progressing. Will the master of ‘Appeasement Politics’ ever grow beyond Caste?”

Mr. Siddaramaiah reacted to the BJP in a series of tweets posted with the hashtag #SatyamevaJayathe. “Casual private discussion at my residence is being misinterpreted by @BJP4Karnataka leaders to derive sadistic pleasures. Illumination of truth shall always prevail over the darkness of lies. This will be my Deepavali message to my political rivals,” he said. In another tweet, he said he was inspired by Ambedkar, Gandhi, Basavanna, and Kuvempu in his commitment to social justice and dismantling caste is possible only when their ideas are incorporated.

He claimed that the statement in the video was his expression of happiness that people are looking beyond caste to decide their representatives. “This is a sign of social progress and matured electorate. What is wrong if I say that people are being secular?” he asked. Mr. Siddaramaiah said “these targeted fake news” will further strengthen his commitment to social justice.

‘Born Congressman’

Meanwhile, Mr. Shivakumar downplayed the controversy. “Wherever I go, people give me flags, including the Kannada flag, and people from all walks of life come to meet me. Even now, there are three JD(S) MLAs waiting to meet me. Can I tell them not to come?” he asked.

Insisting that holding a party’s flag was not a big issue as he was “a born Congressman”, Mr. Shivakumar said: “I came straight to the Congress office, which is a temple for me.” He added: “Mr. Siddaramaiah has lots of love for me.” Mr. Shivakumar visited his hometown Kanakapura on Monday to a rousing reception.